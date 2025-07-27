Death toll nears 60,000 killed in Israeli attacks

BEIRUT — In its daily report, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday that at least 88 Palestinians have been killed in the Palestinian enclave in the past 24 hours, along with 374 wounded.

Among these victims, at least 53 people have been killed since dawn on Sunday morning, according to medical sources cited by al Jazeera, despite the "tactical pauses" in fighting announced by the Israeli army in several regions of the besieged territory to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. About 32 aid seekers were killed by Israeli gunfire during a distribution near a GHF center in Khan Younis (south).

This brings the total number of people killed directly by Israeli army attacks since the beginning of its offensive to 59,821 dead and 144,851 wounded, according to the ministry.

At the same time, hospitals recorded six new deaths linked to malnutrition, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths to 133, including 87 children.