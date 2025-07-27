Two men executed over alleged ties to exiled opposition group

Iran executed two men on Sunday who were convicted of carrying out armed operations on behalf of the exiled opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), the Mizan Online judicial news site reported.

"The death sentence issued to two operational members of the terrorist group (...) was carried out this morning, following legal procedures and confirmation by the Supreme Court," Mizan Online said. Identified as Mehdi Hasani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, the two men were found guilty of manufacturing homemade launchers and mortars, as well as attacks targeting civilians, homes, and public or charitable institutions. The judiciary stated that their actions were intended to "disturb public order and endanger the safety of innocent citizens."

The two men were described as long-standing members of the MEK, which Tehran considers a terrorist organization.

Authorities specified that they had been engaged from a hideout in Tehran in "propaganda and sabotage" activities and had filmed these actions to broadcast on MEK-affiliated channels. No details were provided regarding the date of their arrest.

They had been convicted of baghi (armed rebellion), moharebeh (waging war against God), and conspiracy against national security.

Iran imposes the death penalty for various crimes and carries out the highest number of executions after China, according to human rights groups such as Amnesty International. Executions in the Islamic Republic are typically carried out at dawn by hanging.