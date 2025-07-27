43 Palestinians killed despite fighting 'pause',6 more die of famine

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed since dawn Sunday morning in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by al Jazeera, despite an announcement by the Israeli army of "humanitarian pauses in fighting" in some areas of the enclave.

The victims include 29 people who were waiting for a humanitarian aid distribution in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, according to an official from the Nasser medical complex cited by the Qatari media outlet.

The Israeli army had announced a daily humanitarian pause, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (local time), in the areas of al-Mawassi, Deir el-Balah, and Gaza City, to allow for an increase in the delivery of aid in light of the worsening famine imposed in the besieged territory.

In addition, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning that six more people have died from famine and malnutrition in the last 24 hours, including two children. The total number of deaths from famine now stands at 133, including 87 children, according to the ministry.