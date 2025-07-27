Israeli force infiltrates Kfarkila, carries out detonation

BEIRUT — After midnight on Saturday night, an Israeli force infiltrated the village of Kfarkila (Marjeyoun district) and carried out a detonation of unknown origin in one of the village's eastern neighborhoods, according to our correspondent.

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024 following 13 months of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter continues to carry out airstrikes and explosions mainly in the South and still occupies five outposts within Lebanon.

In the Bekaa, a small Israeli drone flew over the eastern mountain range in the Brital countryside (Baalbek district) on Saturday night at around 10 pm, according to our correspondent.

Israeli violations continued on Sunday morning as Israeli warplanes flew over the Marjeyoun, Hasbaya and Nabatieh districts at a low altitude at around 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced the death of two of its members, Ali al-Ali and Mohammad Abboud. They were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted the village of Debaal (Sour district) on Saturday evening. Another strike had already killed another Hezbollah member earlier on Saturday, on the road between Toueiri and Srifa, in the same district.

Reporting by our correspondents Muntasser Abdallah and Sarah Abdallah.