GAZA

Egyptian media outlet close to government announces aid trucks entering Gaza


By AFP, 27 July 2025 11:06

A humanitarian aid truck on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, heading toward the besieged Palestinian territory, on July 27, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)

An Egyptian media outlet close to the government announced Sunday that humanitarian aid trucks had begun entering the Gaza Strip, where Israel has declared a "tactical pause" in fighting in certain areas to allow for aid deliveries.

"Egyptian trucks loaded with aid have started to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing," which borders Egypt, al-Qahera News announced in a post on X accompanied by images showing convoys in the border area.

