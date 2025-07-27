Fadl Shaker makes headlines again from the Ain al-Hilweh camp

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google His name has once again stirred up the media and social media in recent weeks. The singer and Salafist Islamist Fadl Shaker, on the run since 2013 and sentenced in absentia in 2020 to 22 years in prison for aiding terrorists against the Lebanese Army, is reportedly preparing to turn himself in to the Lebanese authorities, after years of hiding inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Saida. At least, that is what several reports claimed since Monday, citing pressure and threats allegedly exerted by Islamist factions against the singer, who had resumed his musical activities from the camp after stepping away for religious reasons.The former singer, adored across the Arab world, was an associate of Salafist jihadist sheikh Ahmad al-Assir, who has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 and was sentenced to death on...

His name has once again stirred up the media and social media in recent weeks. The singer and Salafist Islamist Fadl Shaker, on the run since 2013 and sentenced in absentia in 2020 to 22 years in prison for aiding terrorists against the Lebanese Army, is reportedly preparing to turn himself in to the Lebanese authorities, after years of hiding inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Saida. At least, that is what several reports claimed since Monday, citing pressure and threats allegedly exerted by Islamist factions against the singer, who had resumed his musical activities from the camp after stepping away for religious reasons.The former singer, adored across the Arab world, was an associate of Salafist jihadist sheikh Ahmad al-Assir, who has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 and was sentenced to death...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in