Fadl Shaker makes headlines again from the Ain al-Hilweh camp

The Lebanese singer and Salafist Fadl Shaker. (Photo taken from his X account)
His name has once again stirred up the media and social media in recent weeks. The singer and Salafist Islamist Fadl Shaker, on the run since 2013 and sentenced in absentia in 2020 to 22 years in prison for aiding terrorists against the Lebanese Army, is reportedly preparing to turn himself in to the Lebanese authorities, after years of hiding inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Saida. At least, that is what several reports claimed since Monday, citing pressure and threats allegedly exerted by Islamist factions against the singer, who had resumed his musical activities from the camp after stepping away for religious reasons.The former singer, adored across the Arab world, was an associate of Salafist jihadist sheikh Ahmad al-Assir, who has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 and was sentenced to death on...
