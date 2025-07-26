Syrian delegation met with Israeli officials in Paris

A Syrian delegation, composed of officials from the Foreign Ministry and Intelligence Services, met with Israeli officials in Paris during a U.S.-mediated meeting to discuss recent security developments and efforts to contain the escalation in southern Syria, Reuters reported Saturday, citing a diplomatic source interviewed by Syria’s state-run Ekhbariya TV.

According to Reuters, the Syrian delegation rejected any “illegitimate” foreign presence on Syrian territory. While the meeting did not result in any final agreement, the parties agreed to hold further discussions in the coming days to evaluate steps for maintaining stability in southern Syria.

French and Syrian foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot and Assaad al-Chibani, along with U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, also met Friday in Paris to discuss the situation in the country.

Syria, now governed by the transitional authorities led by Islamist Ahmad al-Sharaa — who took power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 — continues to experience frequent intercommunal violence. The most recent clashes between Druze and Sunni Bedouin communities left more than 1,300 people dead between July 13 and 20 in the south.

Relations between the transitional government and various minority groups remain a concern for parts of the international community.



