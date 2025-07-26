Massive protest in Saida against the ‘war of extermination’ in Gaza

A large protest took place Saturday in the southern Lebanese city of Saida, organized by Palestinian and Lebanese groups to denounce what they described as “the war of extermination waged by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip” and “the policy of starvation imposed on the Palestinian people.”

“We raise today a cry of pain and loyalty,” said Ahmad Abdel Hadi, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon, in a speech quoted in a statement from the Palestinian Islamist movement. He added, “What is happening in Gaza is the genocide of an entire people — through starvation, bombings, and the denial of the most basic rights to life.”

The protest came as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with dozens killed and wounded daily. Despite growing international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has maintained its blockade on the Palestinian enclave, restricting humanitarian aid and exacerbating famine conditions.



