Lebanese Army arrests 90 Syrians who entered Lebanon illegally

The Lebanese Army announced Saturday the arrest of 90 Syrians who had entered the country illegally, following raids carried out in various regions.

The arrests took place in the towns of Qaraoun and Kherbet Qanafar (West Bekaa), Jebb Farah, Kfar Meshki, Dahr al-Ahmar, Al Wadi, Kawkaba and Rashaya el-Wadi (Rashaya), as well as in Brih (Chouf).

Separately, an army intelligence patrol arrested a man identified by the initials Z.S. in Tripoli after he reportedly injured individuals with a firearm and attempted to rob them.

All detainees have been referred to the competent judicial authorities.

Two weeks ago, the army arrested more than 50 Syrians who had also entered Lebanon illegally, during raids in camps in the North.



