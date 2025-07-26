Khalil accuses Israel of imposing its will through daily attacks, Ezzeddine says resistance is the only answer

Amid heightened tensions along Lebanon’s southern border, Amal MP Ali Hassan Khalil and Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine on Saturday warned against ongoing Israeli violations, calling for strengthened local governance and renewed commitment to resistance.

Speaking at a public meeting in Sour with municipal officials from Sour, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun, Khalil described Lebanon as facing “one of the most complex stages” in decades, shaped by regional political, security and geopolitical challenges. He emphasized the critical role of municipalities in shaping public opinion and confronting threats, according to the state-run National News Agency.

“There are major issues unfolding regionally that will inevitably impact Lebanon’s internal stability,” Khalil said. “That’s why municipal councils must be capable of responding and guiding local communities through these challenges.”

He warned that Israel is escalating tensions on the border: “We live in direct contact with the Israeli enemy, which is now trying to impose its will through daily aggressions. This puts us all in a position of responsibility.”

Khalil also advocated for legislative reform to empower local governments, noting ongoing efforts to draft a Municipal Empowerment Law and criticizing the current Municipal Fund as insufficient and unsustainable.

Turning to regional dynamics, he accused Israel of pursuing a broader project aimed at erasing Palestinian identity and geography. “Syria has become, in practice, an Israeli protectorate,” he claimed, warning that Israel now seeks to expand that project into South Lebanon through “fire, politics, and possibly occupation.”

‘Resistance is more necessary than ever’

In a similar tone, Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine condemned what he called Israel’s “continuous aggression” during the inauguration of a Qur’anic Institute and Martyrs’ Hall in Ma’roub (Sour).

“What the Zionist enemy is doing now goes beyond mere violations — it is an ongoing war,” he said, accusing Israel of targeting homes and infrastructure under the pretext of disrupting resistance networks, despite public statements from the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL and international bodies that no such infrastructure exists south of the Litani.

He further described Israel as a regional arm of U.S. power. “When Israel can’t act, America intervenes directly, as seen in the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Defending our land doesn’t require anyone’s permission — it is a natural right,” Ezzeddine continued. “That is why resistance remains more necessary than ever. It protects us from being isolated and targeted.”

Washington has called for a clear roadmap for Hezbollah’s disarmament, including a timetable and enforcement mechanisms. But the party has firmly rejected any new agreement, insisting that Israel must first comply with existing ones. Hezbollah refuses to surrender its weapons or commit to a disarmament schedule.



