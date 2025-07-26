French court annuls arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The verdict was widely expected by victims and relatives of the 2013 chemical attacks blamed on the Syrian government, which was overthrown in December.In a public hearing streamed live for the first time, France’s Court of Cassation on Friday annulled an arrest warrant issued in November 2023 by two investigating judges against ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes.The sarin gas attacks, carried out in August 2013 in Adra and Douma and later in Eastern Ghouta, killed more than 1,000 people and wounded hundreds. In similar accusations How the Assad regime erased all traces of Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack, even in memories The decision handed down by France's highest court follows the validation in June 2024 by the Paris Court of Appeal of the arrest warrant issued...

