Israeli drone strike injures one in Sour district, Israeli drone crashes in Mais al-Jabal

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the Tuwairi-Srifa road in the Sour district on Saturday, firing three missiles and critically injuring one person, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the south reported.

After the first missile missed its target, the passengers attempted to flee, prompting a pursuit, according to our correspondent. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The vehicle’s driver was later confirmed dead. Israeli reconnaissance aircraft are still flying over the town of Srifa and its surroundings, our correspondent added.

In a separate incident on Saturday, an Israeli drone crashed on the outskirts of the town of Mais al Jabal (Bint Jbeil), and the Lebanese Army dismantled it.

Israel has attacked southern Lebanon almost daily since the November truce agreement. The cease-fire mandated the establishment of a monitoring committee composed of representatives from Lebanon, Israel, the U.S., France, and UNIFIL. However, the body rarely issues statements, and little is known about the fulfillment of its duties.

Reporting contributed by Muntasser Abdallah