At least 8 killed in a “terrorist” attack on the Zahedan justice building

At least eight people, including five civilians and three attackers, were killed Saturday in a “terrorist” attack on a justice building in southeastern Iran, the judiciary reported.

“Unidentified armed men attacked the judicial center in Zahedan,” the Iranian judiciary said, reporting five dead and 13 injured in the “terrorist attack.” The official news agency Irna reported the deaths of three attackers.

Zahedan is the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchestan, a border region near Pakistan and Afghanistan that regularly experiences instability.