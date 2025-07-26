Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

IRAN

At least 8 killed in a “terrorist” attack on the Zahedan justice building

AFP / 26 July 2025 12:05

Lire cet article en Français

An Iranian flag. (Credit: AFP)

At least eight people, including five civilians and three attackers, were killed Saturday in a “terrorist” attack on a justice building in southeastern Iran, the judiciary reported.

“Unidentified armed men attacked the judicial center in Zahedan,” the Iranian judiciary said, reporting five dead and 13 injured in the “terrorist attack.” The official news agency Irna reported the deaths of three attackers.

Zahedan is the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchestan, a border region near Pakistan and Afghanistan that regularly experiences instability.

Au moins huit morts dans une attaque « terroriste » contre un bâtiment de la justice de Zahedan

Au moins huit morts dans une attaque « terroriste » contre un bâtiment de la justice de Zahedan


At least eight people, including five civilians and three attackers, were killed Saturday in a “terrorist” attack on a justice building in southeastern Iran, the judiciary reported.“Unidentified armed men attacked the judicial center in Zahedan,” the Iranian judiciary said, reporting five dead and 13 injured in the “terrorist attack.” The official news agency Irna reported the deaths of three attackers.Zahedan is the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchestan, a border region near Pakistan and Afghanistan that regularly experiences instability.
Au moins huit morts dans une attaque « terroriste » contre un bâtiment de la justice de Zahedan...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read