CONFLICT

Israeli army says 'projectile' was fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel

AFP / 26 July 2025 11:35

A Palestinian woman holds the body of a relative killed in Israeli airstrikes, on July 26, 2025, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

The Israeli army said Saturday that a "projectile" had been fired from the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas for over 20 months.

"A projectile was detected coming from the southern Gaza Strip and reportedly landed in an open area in Israeli territory," the army said in a statement, adding that no injuries were reported.

L'armée israélienne dit qu'un « projectile » a été tiré depuis la bande de Gaza vers Israël

