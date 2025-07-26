Israeli army says 'projectile' was fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel

The Israeli army said Saturday that a "projectile" had been fired from the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas for over 20 months.
"A projectile was detected coming from the southern Gaza Strip and reportedly landed in an open area in Israeli territory," the army said in a statement, adding that no injuries were reported.
L'armée israélienne dit qu'un « projectile » a été tiré depuis la bande de Gaza vers Israël...