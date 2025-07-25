Mexican president condemns humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday deplored the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip due to chronic food shortages in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Of course, we condemn what is happening right now," Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference.

"Mexico is putting all its words and actions into building peace," she added.

Aid groups have warned of surging numbers of malnourished children in Gaza, which Israel placed under an aid blockade in March amid its war with Hamas.

Sheinbaum, a veteran leftwinger, reiterated Mexico's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Latin American nation has recognized a Palestinian state since 2012.

According to the World Food Program, almost a third of people in Gaza have not eaten for days.

Around 470,000 people were expected to face "catastrophic hunger," the United Nations agency said.