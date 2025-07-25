Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Mexican president condemns humanitarian crisis in Gaza


AFP / 25 July 2025 20:49

Photo from the Mexican Presidency's press office showing Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaking at the morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on July 14, 2025. (Credit: Mexican Presidency/AFP)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday deplored the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip due to chronic food shortages in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Of course, we condemn what is happening right now," Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference.

"Mexico is putting all its words and actions into building peace," she added.

Aid groups have warned of surging numbers of malnourished children in Gaza, which Israel placed under an aid blockade in March amid its war with Hamas. 

Sheinbaum, a veteran leftwinger, reiterated Mexico's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Latin American nation has recognized a Palestinian state since 2012.

According to the World Food Program, almost a third of people in Gaza have not eaten for days.

Around 470,000 people were expected to face "catastrophic hunger," the United Nations agency said.

