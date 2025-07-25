Trump says Hamas doesn't want deal, 'want to die'

President Donald Trump said Friday that Hamas did not want a cease-fire deal in Gaza, after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group.

"It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die," Trump said.

In Qatar, mediators had been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas delegations for more than two weeks in a bid to secure a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages after nearly two years of fighting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his government was still seeking a deal, despite recalling its negotiators from Doha.

Trump blamed Hamas, saying, "Now we're down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages."

The U.S. president also dismissed the decision by France's Emmanuel Macron to recognize a Palestinian state.

"He's a very good guy, I like him, but that statement doesn't carry weight," Trump said.