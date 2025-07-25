Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA WAR

Almost a third of Gazans 'not eating for days': UN agency


AFP / 25 July 2025 18:37

Palestinian displaced persons near the crater caused by an Israeli strike, in a school in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City converted into a refugee shelter, on July 25, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Almost a third of people in Gaza have "not [eaten] for days," the United Nations food aid agency told AFP on Friday, saying the crisis has reached "new and astonishing levels of desperation."

The Rome-based World Food Programme had previously warned of a "critical risk of famine" in war-ravaged Gaza, over which international condemnation of Israel's actions has been growing.

"Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment," a WFP statement said.

It stated that 470,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger" — the most critical category under the U.N.'s Integrated Food Security Phase classification — between May and September this year.

"Food aid is the only way for people to access any food as food prices are through the roof," the WFP said.

"People are dying from a lack of humanitarian assistance."

Aid groups have warned of surging numbers of malnourished children in Gaza, which Israel placed under an aid blockade in March amid its war with Hamas. 

Almost a third of people in Gaza have "not [eaten] for days," the United Nations food aid agency told AFP on Friday, saying the crisis has reached "new and astonishing levels of desperation."The Rome-based World Food Programme had previously warned of a "critical risk of famine" in war-ravaged Gaza, over which international condemnation of Israel's actions has been growing."Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment," a WFP statement said.It stated that 470,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger" — the most critical category under the U.N.'s Integrated Food Security Phase classification — between May and September this year."Food aid is the only way for people to...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read