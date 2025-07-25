Almost a third of Gazans 'not eating for days': UN agency

Almost a third of people in Gaza have "not [eaten] for days," the United Nations food aid agency told AFP on Friday, saying the crisis has reached "new and astonishing levels of desperation."

The Rome-based World Food Programme had previously warned of a "critical risk of famine" in war-ravaged Gaza, over which international condemnation of Israel's actions has been growing.

"Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment," a WFP statement said.

It stated that 470,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger" — the most critical category under the U.N.'s Integrated Food Security Phase classification — between May and September this year.

"Food aid is the only way for people to access any food as food prices are through the roof," the WFP said.

"People are dying from a lack of humanitarian assistance."

Aid groups have warned of surging numbers of malnourished children in Gaza, which Israel placed under an aid blockade in March amid its war with Hamas.