Hamas says US accusations over Gaza deal failure 'run counter' to talks

A Hamas official on Friday accused U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff of distorting reality after he announced Washington's withdrawal from Gaza truce talks and accused the group of blocking a deal.

"The negative statements of the U.S. envoy Witkoff run completely counter to the context in which the last negotiations were held, and he is perfectly aware of this, but they come to serve the Israeli position," said Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim in an interview with AFP.