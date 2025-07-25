Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Hamas says US accusations over Gaza deal failure 'run counter' to talks


AFP / 25 July 2025 18:03

Bloodstains cover the wall of a balcony as displaced Palestinians check the damage following an Israeli strike that hit a school converted into a shelter in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on July 25, 2025. (Credit: Omar aL-Qattaa/AFP)

A Hamas official on Friday accused U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff of distorting reality after he announced Washington's withdrawal from Gaza truce talks and accused the group of blocking a deal.

"The negative statements of the U.S. envoy Witkoff run completely counter to the context in which the last negotiations were held, and he is perfectly aware of this, but they come to serve the Israeli position," said Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim in an interview with AFP.

