UN chief blasts 'lack of compassion' for Palestinians in Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday slammed the international community for turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians starving in the Gaza Strip, calling it a "moral crisis that challenges the global conscience."

"I cannot explain the level of indifference and inaction we see by too many in the international community — the lack of compassion, the lack of truth, the lack of humanity," Guterres said in a speech via videolink to Amnesty International's global assembly.