Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA WAR

UN chief blasts 'lack of compassion' for Palestinians in Gaza


AFP / 25 July 2025 17:21

A displaced Palestinian girl covers her head with a pot to protect herself from the scorching sun as she waits at a food distribution point in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, on July 25, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday slammed the international community for turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians starving in the Gaza Strip, calling it a "moral crisis that challenges the global conscience."

"I cannot explain the level of indifference and inaction we see by too many in the international community — the lack of compassion, the lack of truth, the lack of humanity," Guterres said in a speech via videolink to Amnesty International's global assembly.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday slammed the international community for turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians starving in the Gaza Strip, calling it a "moral crisis that challenges the global conscience."

"I cannot explain the level of indifference and inaction we see by too many in the international community — the lack of compassion, the lack of truth, the lack of humanity," Guterres said in a speech via videolink to Amnesty International's global assembly.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read