Italy can 'no longer accept carnage and famine' in Gaza, FM says

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Friday his country cannot accept "carnage and famine" in Gaza, criticising Israel but stating that Italy was not ready to recognise the state of Palestine, like France plans to do.

The opposition has criticised Italy's hard-right government for its stance on Israel but, like many EU countries, has become increasingly concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"We can no longer accept carnage and famine," Tajani said, according to Italy's ANSA news agency, while adding that Rome can only recognise Palestine "at the same time as their recognition of the state of Israel."

"The time has come for an immediate cease-fire," Tajani said, speaking at a political party congress.

Tajani used the word "famine" as aid groups warned of starvation spreading in Gaza and as Britain, France and Germany were to hold an "emergency call" on the crisis.

Late on Thursday, France announced that it would recognize the state of Palestine during a September U.N. meeting.

On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the situation in Gaza "dramatic."

"No military action can justify attacks against civilians," she said.