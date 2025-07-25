Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA WAR

Israel PM says Hamas 'obstacle' to Gaza hostage release deal


AFP / 25 July 2025 17:10

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C., United States, on July 8, 2025. (Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Hamas was obstructing a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, as indirect negotiations hit a dead end.

"Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal," the premier said in a statement. "Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas's terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Hamas was obstructing a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, as indirect negotiations hit a dead end.

"Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal," the premier said in a statement. "Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas's terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read