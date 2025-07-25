Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SMUGGLING

Six people arrested involved in medical equipment smuggling network


By L'Orient Today staff, 25 July 2025 15:45

An agent of State Security in Lebanon. (Credit: State Security Facebook account.)

BEIRUT — Lebanese State Security announced Thursday night the arrest of six people suspected of being involved in a medical equipment smuggling network operating through Beirut International Airport (AIB).

According to information published in a statement, the smuggling network was trafficking "cosmetic products, medical equipment, and money via the AIB." The accused (R.K.), (A.H.), (K.M.), (A.A.), (T.F.) and (E.S.) were arrested.

The smuggling of medical equipment increased in Lebanon as the financial crisis worsened in 2019, leading to cash shortages and difficulties importing necessary equipment and medication.

In addition, an investigation is underway into a large-scale medication trafficking network, which involves some counterfeit or expired drugs and reportedly includes the sister-in-law of MP Ali Hassan Khalil.

