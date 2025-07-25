Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

Abbas hails 'a victory for the Palestinian cause', after French recognition


By AFP, 25 July 2025 13:24

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his headquarters in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, Jan. 22, 2020. (Credit: Archive photo, AFP.)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday hailed French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of the upcoming recognition of a Palestinian state as "a victory for the Palestinian cause."

"This reflects France's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to their land and homeland," Abbas added, according to a statement from the president of the Palestinian Authority.

