Abbas hails 'a victory for the Palestinian cause', after French recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday hailed French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of the upcoming recognition of a Palestinian state as "a victory for the Palestinian cause."
"This reflects France's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to their land and homeland," Abbas added, according to a statement from the president of the Palestinian Authority.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday hailed French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of the upcoming recognition of a Palestinian state as "a victory for the Palestinian cause."
"This reflects France's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to their land and homeland," Abbas added, according to a statement from the president of the Palestinian Authority.