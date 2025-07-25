No evidence of theft of humanitarian aid Gaza by Hamas, US analysis finds

An internal analysis by the U.S. government has found no evidence of systematic theft of U.S.-funded humanitarian aid by Hamas, Reuters reported Friday.

The previously undisclosed analysis was conducted by a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) office and completed at the end of June.

It investigated 156 incidents of theft or loss of U.S.-funded supplies reported by American aid partner organizations between October 2023 and May 2025. According to available findings, the analysis concludes that "no report alleges that Hamas" benefited from U.S. aid.

These conclusions challenge the main justification advanced by Israel and the United States for supporting a new armed private operation to distribute aid.

A State Department spokesperson disputed the findings, claiming there are videos showing Hamas looting aid, though did not provide such materials, and further accused some humanitarian groups distributing aid of being fronts for "corruption."

Earlier in the day, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that one in four children aged six months to five years, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women examined last week at its facilities in Gaza, are suffering from malnutrition.

"The deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war by Israeli authorities in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with patients and health workers themselves suffering from hunger," MSF warned in a statement.

Israel, whose military offensive began following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israeli territory, is facing mounting international pressure over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. At the end of May, it partially eased a total blockade initially imposed in early March on the enclave, which had caused severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential goods.

The U.N. on Tuesday accused the Israeli military of killing more than 1,000 people in Gaza since late May as they sought to obtain humanitarian aid, the vast majority near centers operated by the U.S.-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).