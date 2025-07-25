Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CONSUMPTION

Slight increase in fuel prices


By L'Orient Today staff, 25 July 2025 10:26

Slight increase in fuel prices

(Credit: P.H.B.)

BEIRUT — Fuel prices recorded very slight increases on Friday in Lebanon, while the price of the gas cylinder remained unchanged, according to the price list published by the Energy Ministry.

Here are the new prices:

- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,459,000 Lebanese lira (unchanged)

- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,499,000 LL (+1,000 LL)

- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,426,000 LL (+9,000 LL)

- Domestic gas cylinder: 1,042,000 LL (unchanged)

- Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to power private electric generators): $734.36 (up by $4.77)

