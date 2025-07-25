One killed, one injured in Israeli drone strike on Braasheet, South Lebanon, 'survival mechanisms are collapsing' in Gaza, warns Lazzarini | LIVE

UN urges UK to reverse 'disproportionate' ban on Palestine Action
The United Nations has called on the United Kingdom to cancel what it described as a “disproportionate” ban on the activist group Palestine Action, AFP reports.
Germany: No recognition of Palestinian State 'in the short term'
Germany said Friday it does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the near future, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would do so in September at the U.N.
Berlin reiterated its position that recognition should come “at the end of a process toward a two-state solution,” adding that Israel’s security remains of “paramount importance” to Germany.
Abbas hails France’s recognition move as 'victory for the Palestinian cause'
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised France’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state as “a victory for the Palestinian cause.”
“This reflects France’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to their land and homeland,” Abbas said in a statement issued by the Palestinian presidency and cited by AFP.
Aid groups warn of surging child malnutrition in Gaza
Following a warning from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that one in four children under five, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women, suffer from malnutrition in Gaza, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini also sounded the alarm.
“One in five children in Gaza City is suffering from malnutrition, and the numbers are rising daily,” he wrote on X. “Survival mechanisms are collapsing, access to food and healthcare is disappearing, and famine is beginning to take hold silently.”
Israeli drone strike kills one, injures another in Braasheet, South Lebanon
One person was killed and another seriously wounded in an Israeli drone strike on Baraashit in southern Lebanon, according to our correspondent.
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon
An Israeli drone fired two missiles at a pickup truck on the outskirts of Braasheet, in the Bint Jbeil district, our correspondent reports. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but no immediate casualty toll was available.
Gaza cease-fire talks may resume next week after Israel reviews Hamas response
Cease-fire negotiations could resume next week, pending Israel’s review of Hamas’s latest response, according to Egypt's state-run Al Qahera News.
The report comes after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu recalled his negotiating team for consultations. Al Qahera said the Israeli delegation left the talks shortly after.
US Review finds no evidence Hamas stole American-funded aid, Reuters reports.
An internal U.S. government review found no evidence that Hamas systematically stole American-funded humanitarian aid, Reuters reports. The previously undisclosed analysis, conducted by a USAID office and completed in late June, reviewed 156 incidents of aid loss or theft reported by U.S. aid partners between October 2023 and May 2024.
The report stated that “no reports allege that Hamas” benefited from the aid. These findings challenge the main rationale cited by Israel and some U.S. officials for supporting private armed aid delivery efforts. A State Department spokesperson disputed the findings, citing alleged videos of Hamas looting aid — though no footage was provided.
Oxfam warns of surge in waterborne diseases in Gaza amid aid blockade
Oxfam has reported a sharp rise in waterborne diseases across Gaza, warning of a looming health catastrophe if urgent aid is not allowed in.
The organisation blamed the spike on Israel’s near-total blockade, which has severely restricted the entry of humanitarian aid since March 2. “There are no longer any humanitarian reserves held by agencies inside Gaza,” Oxfam said.
Over 420,000 pallets of aid — enough to fill 101 football fields — remain stuck in warehouses outside the territory. With most health services non-functional, Oxfam warned the real scale of the crisis is likely underreported.
The Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that a man was injured in gunfire in Dhayra (Sour district).
Israel 'deliberately starving the population of Gaza,' says Iran
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqei accused Israel of deliberately causing famine in Gaza, according to the state news agency IRNA.
“The Zionist regime continues its massacres with Western-made weapons; it is deliberately starving the population of Gaza, and thanks to American vetoes and Western political protection, it faces no accountability,” Baqei wrote on X.
He added: “It is our collective responsibility to act immediately to prevent the annihilation of the oppressed people of Gaza through hunger and thirst.”
Brazil to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Brazil’s foreign ministry announced it is in the final stages of formally joining South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
In a statement released Friday, Brazil said it "expresses deep indignation at the recurring episodes of violence against the civilian population in the State of Palestine, not limited to the Gaza Strip but extending to the West Bank."
The government also accused the Israeli military of committing “atrocities” in Gaza and confirmed it will intervene under the Genocide Convention.
Nuclear talks between Iran and European powers begin in Turkey, according to Iranian state television cited by AFP.
France’s recognition of Palestine 'contradicts' Hamas, says french foreign minister
France’s upcoming recognition of a Palestinian state is not a reward for Hamas, as critics claim, but rather a rejection of the group, according to the French Foreign Minister.
"Hamas has always rejected the two-state solution. By recognizing Palestine, France is opposing this terrorist movement. It is siding with the camp of peace over the camp of war," Jean-Noël Barrot posted on X.
Nuclear: Iran sees talks as chance for Europeans to “correct” their stance
Tehran stated that today’s meeting with the three European countries in Istanbul is an opportunity for Europe to “correct” its position on Iran’s nuclear program.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei called the talks "a test of realism for the Europeans and a valuable opportunity to adjust their views on Iran’s nuclear issue," according to the official IRNA news agency.
Gaza: One in four children malnourished, declares Doctors Without Borders
One in four children aged six months to five years, along with pregnant and breastfeeding women examined last week in Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) facilities in Gaza, are suffering from malnutrition, the NGO reported, according to AFP.
“The deliberate use of hunger as a weapon of war by Israeli authorities in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with both patients and healthcare workers themselves going hungry,” MSF warned in a statement.
Southern Lebanon: One injured by Israeli machine gun fire in Dhayra
A man, identified as a member of the Dhayra municipal council, was injured Friday morning by Israeli machine gun fire in the village, according to our correspondent in South Lebanon. He has been hospitalized.
Overnight, Israeli artillery fired illumination grenades over Kouroum al-Mrah, near Mais al-Jabal. On Thursday, Israeli bombardments targeted several areas in South Lebanon, including a drone strike in Aita al-Shaab that killed a man identified by Hezbollah as one of its fighters.
France to recognize Palestinian state, Israel outraged
President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize the State of Palestine at the U.N. in September, aiming to build collective momentum. Israel condemned the move as a “reward for terrorism,” and the United States firmly rejected it.
Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza
Israeli strikes on Gaza continued, killing at least 40 people yesterday, according to local civil defense.
Since March, Israel has imposed a full blockade on Gaza, partially eased in late May, leading to severe shortages of food, medicine, and fuel. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "large proportion" of Gaza’s population is “starving to death.”
Iran and Europeans to discuss nuclear program in Turkey
An Iranian delegation will meet Friday in Istanbul with envoys from France, the UK, and Germany for new nuclear talks. The meeting follows Israel’s mid-June strikes on key Iranian nuclear and military sites, triggering a 12-day conflict.
European powers have warned they may reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
Netanyahu: Hamas should not mistake our willingness for weakness
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is seeking a new deal to free hostages but warned Hamas not to see this as weakness or an opening to impose surrender terms that endanger Israel.
Hamas 'surprised' by Witkoff's remarks, says it wants talks to continue
Hamas expressed surprise at U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's claim that cease-fire talks had failed. The group said it approached the negotiations with “great flexibility” and that mediators were satisfied with its position.
Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to continuing talks to reach a permanent cease-fire. According to a Palestinian source, Hamas’s latest proposal includes amendments on aid delivery, Israeli withdrawal zones in Gaza, and guarantees for ending the war — terms Israel has so far rejected.
Hello and welcome to our live blog stay tuned for developments across the Middle East:
- In Gaza, where deadly Israeli strikes continue across the enclave, including on aid seekers.
- In Lebanon, where Israel bombed the south Thursday night despite a declared truce.
- And in Iran and Syria, amid escalating regional tensions.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our 👉 Morning Brief.
Gaza truce talks collapse: US and Israel pull negotiators
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed the failure of cease-fire talks in Doha, blaming Hamas for lacking genuine intent. Israel had already recalled its negotiating team.
Despite this, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s goal of securing a new hostage deal. Witkoff said the U.S. and partners would now consider “other options” to recover hostages and stabilize Gaza.
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.
Stay informed for $0.5/month only!