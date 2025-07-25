France to recognize Palestinian state, Israeli strikes in south Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Friday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Friday, July 25.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 25 July 2025 09:30
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, July 25, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Developments in the Gaza war and efforts to broker a new cease-fire.Developments in Lebanon amid efforts to disarm Hezbollah and continued Israeli attacks.10 a.m.: Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine holds a press conference on smuggled and counterfeit drugs.Release of pro-Palestinian Lebanese militant Georges Abdallah comes after over 40 years in French prison, set to land in Beirut around 3 p.m. France's move to recognize State of Palestine and conference on two-state solution scheduled after Israeli vote to annex West Bank: France will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September, President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.The moves takes to at least 142...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, July 25, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Developments in the Gaza war and efforts to broker a new cease-fire.Developments in Lebanon amid efforts to disarm Hezbollah and continued Israeli attacks.10 a.m.: Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine holds a press conference on smuggled and counterfeit drugs.Release of pro-Palestinian Lebanese militant Georges Abdallah comes after over 40 years in French prison, set to land in Beirut around 3 p.m. France's move to recognize State of Palestine and conference on two-state solution scheduled after Israeli vote to annex West Bank: France will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September, President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.The moves takes to at least...
On the same topic