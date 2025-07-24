Syria plans to rehabilitate airports to accommodate tens of millions of passengers

The president of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Omar al-Houssary, said Thursday in a statement that the country needed to rehabilitate its five airports, which have deteriorated due to years of war and financial difficulties, mainly linked to sanctions targeting the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which fell on Dec. 8.

Houssary, appointed Wednesday by the new government formed by the Islamist coalition leading Syria, added that the country "plans to build a new airport in Damascus that can accommodate 30 million passengers, alongside the rehabilitation of the current airport." The rehabilitation of Aleppo airport is also a priority, as is the "conversion of Mezzeh military airport into a civilian airport," also in the Damascus region, he said.

The statements from the aviation authority president were made on the sidelines of the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum 2025, launched this week in Damascus with large participation from both sides. The forum saw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Airports Holding Company and the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, which saw the direct entry of Saudi Arabia into development projects in the Syrian aviation sector.

The Syrian capital welcomed a Saudi delegation Wednesday, including more than 100 private sector companies and 20 government entities, according to a statement from the Saudi Investment Ministry, which said that the forum marks "the start of a new era of investment between the kingdom and Syria."

During this investment forum held at the presidential palace, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih announced "the signing of 47 agreements and memoranda of understanding with a total value of nearly 24 billion Saudi riyals (about $6.4 billion)."