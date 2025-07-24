Women's futsal, a story of passion

At the official interclub championship, the women's team from Saint Joseph University is among the favorites. Between two matches, the young players spoke about their commitment to what they see as much more than just a sport.
The USJ futsal team with coach Maroun al-Khoury. (Credit: Hassan Abdine)
This July is proving to be a very hot one for the USJ 1875 futsal club. After a seven-year absence, the official women’s interclub futsal championship is back, organized by the Lebanese Football Federation. For Christina Tikleh, Rhea Doummar, Lama Abdine, Hanadi Azar and Elit Tannous, the stakes are high. It was not just about winning the final in August but also about having their talent recognized, evaluating their performance, and much more."Participating in this competition is an opportunity to push ourselves, to step out of our comfort zone and to measure our progress in a competitive environment," said Tikleh, 20, a third-year pharmacy student. Her teammate Doummar, 20, a third-year management student, added that aiming for victory is much more than just a goal: it reflects all the work the team has accomplished:...
This July is proving to be a very hot one for the USJ 1875 futsal club. After a seven-year absence, the official women’s interclub futsal championship is back, organized by the Lebanese Football Federation. For Christina Tikleh, Rhea Doummar, Lama Abdine, Hanadi Azar and Elit Tannous, the stakes are high. It was not just about winning the final in August but also about having their talent recognized, evaluating their performance, and much more."Participating in this competition is an opportunity to push ourselves, to step out of our comfort zone and to measure our progress in a competitive environment," said Tikleh, 20, a third-year pharmacy student. Her teammate Doummar, 20, a third-year management student, added that aiming for victory is much more than just a goal: it reflects all the work the team has accomplished:...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.