Aesthetic clinic shut down in North Lebanon

The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday the closure of the Adla Beauty Lounge aesthetic clinic, located in northern Lebanon, following a complaint submitted to its offices and to the Internal Security Forces.

According to the ministry, a forensic doctor from the region found that the establishment was operating without the required legal authorization from the ministry and without specialized medical supervision. One of the clients was reportedly disfigured as a result of a treatment.

The case has been referred to the public prosecutor, and coordination is underway with North Lebanon's governor to shut down the center for good.