Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL

Non-residential rent law upheld

The Constitutional Council rejected on Tuesday an appeal by 13 MPs calling for the annulment of the law, which they claim is unfair to long-time tenants.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 24 July 2025 12:49

Lire cet article en Français
Non-residential rent law upheld

A business for rent in Beirut. (Credit: Magaly Abboud/L'Orient-Le Jour)

On July 23, the Constitutional Council rejected a challenge to the non-residential rent law passed on June 12, 2025. Thirteen MPs from various political affiliations filed the appeal on June 23, arguing that the rent liberalization it introduces undermines commercial property rights and economic stability, particularly to the detriment of the affected tenants.The law allows for the liberalization of rents on contracts signed before 1992, following a transition period of up to four years. If the landlord decides to maintain the contract during that period, the law allows for an annual increase of 25 percent of the real rental value. If the landlord chooses to waive the increase, the contract may be terminated two years after the law takes effect.By a majority of eight out of nine members present, the Council ruled that the law is in line...
On July 23, the Constitutional Council rejected a challenge to the non-residential rent law passed on June 12, 2025. Thirteen MPs from various political affiliations filed the appeal on June 23, arguing that the rent liberalization it introduces undermines commercial property rights and economic stability, particularly to the detriment of the affected tenants.The law allows for the liberalization of rents on contracts signed before 1992, following a transition period of up to four years. If the landlord decides to maintain the contract during that period, the law allows for an annual increase of 25 percent of the real rental value. If the landlord chooses to waive the increase, the contract may be terminated two years after the law takes effect.By a majority of eight out of nine members present, the Council ruled that the law is in...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top