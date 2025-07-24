Clash in Kfar Roummane between Lebanese and Syrian residents

A violent clash broke out Wednesday evening between Syrians and Lebanese residents in Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh district), according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South.
The incident erupted after a Syrian national working in the village was accused of attacking the home of a Lebanese resident. The situation escalated into a violent brawl.
A State Security patrol intervened to end the clash and arrested several Syrian nationals.
