SOUTH LEBANON

Clash in Kfar Roummane between Lebanese and Syrian residents


L'Orient Today / 24 July 2025 11:30

Clash in Kfar Roummane between Lebanese and Syrian residents

Members of the Internal Security Forces in Beirut. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AFP/Archives)

A violent clash broke out Wednesday evening between Syrians and Lebanese residents in Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh district), according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South.

The incident erupted after a Syrian national working in the village was accused of attacking the home of a Lebanese resident. The situation escalated into a violent brawl.

A State Security patrol intervened to end the clash and arrested several Syrian nationals.

