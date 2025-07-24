Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Philippe Jabre posters collection on display at Beirut National Museum

These works of art, created between 1920 and 1970 by different artists, are an ode to travel.

L'OLJ / By May MAKAREM, 24 July 2025 11:17

Lire cet article en Français
Philippe Jabre posters collection on display at Beirut National Museum

« Impressions of Paradise, » a vibrant and memorable exhibition. (Credit: Céline Dagher/Nuhad es-Said Pavilion for Culture)

They shaped the image of Lebanon between 1920 and 1970. Since June 20, the Nuhad Es-Said pavilion of the National Museum has been displaying 80 travel and film posters drawn from the Philippe Jabre collection*.Entitled "Impressions of Paradise," the exhibition reveals "an overview of the history of tourism development in Lebanon, modern commercial and graphic design and its relevance in the construction of the country's image in the popular visual culture of the 20th century," says exhibition curator Nour Osseiran.Whether pastoral, seaside or cultural, these "idyllic" advertisements were commissioned by both foreign and local players, such as Air Liban, Lebanese International Airways (LIA) and Middle East Airlines (MEA). The airlines' activity benefited from the first airport inaugurated in 1939 by...
