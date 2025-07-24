Philippe Jabre posters collection on display at Beirut National Museum

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google They shaped the image of Lebanon between 1920 and 1970. Since June 20, the Nuhad Es-Said pavilion of the National Museum has been displaying 80 travel and film posters drawn from the Philippe Jabre collection*.Entitled "Impressions of Paradise," the exhibition reveals "an overview of the history of tourism development in Lebanon, modern commercial and graphic design and its relevance in the construction of the country's image in the popular visual culture of the 20th century," says exhibition curator Nour Osseiran.Whether pastoral, seaside or cultural, these "idyllic" advertisements were commissioned by both foreign and local players, such as Air Liban, Lebanese International Airways (LIA) and Middle East Airlines (MEA). The airlines' activity benefited from the first airport inaugurated in 1939 by...

