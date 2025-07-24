Over 115 killed by Israeli-imposed famine and malnutrition in Gaza; Israeli army almost completely destroyed Khan Younis | LIVE

South Lebanon

Israeli forces occupying the Hamames hill south of Khiam (Marjayoun district) are conducting a search operation with medium-caliber automatic weapons in the surrounding area and firing at shepherds on farms in Serda and al-Amra, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South.





An Israeli drone struck a forested area on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district with two missiles, causing a fire, our correspondent added.