Over 115 killed by Israeli-imposed famine and malnutrition in Gaza; Israeli army almost completely destroyed Khan Younis | LIVE

Israeli forces occupying the Hamames hill south of Khiam (Marjayoun district) are conducting a search operation with medium-caliber automatic weapons in the surrounding area and firing at shepherds on farms in Serda and al-Amra, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South.
An Israeli drone struck a forested area on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district with two missiles, causing a fire, our correspondent added.
Barrack to meet with Israeli and Syrian ministers in Paris
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is set to meet on Thursday with Israel's minister for strategic affairs and Syria's foreign minister in Paris to discuss security in southern Syria, Axios' Barak Ravid reported on X, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Hospitals in Gaza have reported two more Palestinians dying “from starvation and malnutrition” in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.
A total of 113 people have died of starvation in the Israeli-besieged territory as Israel blocks the entry of humanitarian aid, according to a statement posted on Telegram by the ministry.
Two killed, two injured in Gaza fires
Gaza’s Civil Defense crews retrieved two bodies from a family home following a fire in a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.
Rescue workers recovered a body from another fire in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Two people were injured.
Both fires have been extinguished, they said.
Israel minister in Paris ahead of Iran nuclear talks
Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs arrived in Paris today ahead of nuclear talks between European powers and Iran on Friday in Istanbul, said four sources to Reuters, including a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Two of the sources said Ron Dermer would discuss those upcoming talks and Iran's nuclear programme with officials in the French capital.
Senior diplomats from France and Germany will hold direct face-to-face talks with Iran since Israel and the United States struck Iran's nuclear facilities in June.
Explosion heard in Syria's Idlib, state media reports
An explosion was heard in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Thursday, Syria's state-owned Al Ekhbariah television reported, as cited by Reuters. The cause was not immediately known, it said.
Hamas says car ramming attack near Kfar Yona ‘natural response’ to Israeli crimes
Earlier in the day, a car drove into a busy bus stop in Kfar Yona in central Israel, injuring eight people. The driver fled the scene, but the vehicle was later found in the occupied West Bank.
Hamas said the attack injured nine Israeli soldiers and it was “a natural response to the crimes of the occupation,” including the killing of four Palestinian minors in the West Bank in the past 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported. No group has claimed the attack yet.
Gaza: International media demand access to the enclave
AFP, AP, BBC and Reuters news agencies have issued a joint appeal to Israel to “allow journalists to enter and leave Gaza,” a territory at risk of famine according to the U.N. and NGOs after 21 months of war.
“Journalists face many hardships and difficulties in war zones. We are deeply concerned that hunger now threatens their survival,” said the media in their statement.
Israeli army 'completely destroyed' Khan Younis
Satellite photographs taken in recent days show that Israel's military has almost entirely destroyed Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the Gaza Strip, and its surroundings, an area encompassing 90 square kilometers and thousands of homes, Haaretz reported.
The brunt of the destruction occurred in the nearby towns of Bani Suheila and Abasan al-Kabira, where most of the buildings have been completely razed. Another town, Khuza'a, was mostly destroyed at the start of the Gaza war and has now been completely razed. It appears that most of the destruction was done by bulldozers.
In recent months, the military accelerated the pace of destruction in southern Gaza, using private contractors who receive thousands of shekels (1,000 shekels is $299) per building razed.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli parliament’s vote on the non-binding motion to impose Israeli sovereignty on the occupied West Bank, calling it “colonial and racist.”
The ministry said the Knesset’s decision highlights how futile it is to bet on the possibility that Israel would pull back from its plans to expand its occupation and implement a two-state solution.
It called for international sanctions to deter Israel from committing crimes against the Palestinian people.
Israeli army claims rocket launched from Khan Yunis at aid distribution site
The Israeli army claimed in a post on X that it had identified a rocket launched from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza at an aid distribution site in Rafah, near the Morag Corridor.
In a statement, it wrote that the aid distribution site in the Morag area was nevertheless opened on Thursday.
"The launch is yet another example of the ongoing attempts by the terror organizations to systematically and brutally sabotage the aid distribution program ... actively working to disrupt the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians," the army wrote.
115 killed in Gaza by Israeli-imposed famine
Gaza’s Government Media Office said the enclave is “in dire need of no less than 500,000 bags of flour per week to avoid a comprehensive humanitarian collapse.”
It added that Gaza’s hospitals have recorded more than 115 deaths related to “famine and malnutrition” amid a near-total Israeli blockade.
The statement issued on Telegram warned against spreading “false narratives” about the entry of hundreds of aid trucks into Gaza.
“We categorically deny these claims, as they are completely untrue and represent a dangerous alignment with the misleading narrative of the ‘Israeli’ occupation, and a deliberate distortion of the truth of the ongoing crime,” it added. “We call on all countries of the world, without exception, to immediately break the siege, permanently open the crossings, and allow the entry of baby milk and aid to more than 2.4 million people besieged in the Gaza Strip.”
Saudi Arabia invests billions in Syrian real estate and infrastructure
Saudi Arabia will invest $2.93 billion in real estate and infrastructure projects in Syria as part of a broader $6.4 billion in deals, Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday at a conference in Damascus.
Israel stalls Gaza cease-fire talks
A senior Israeli official was quoted by local Israeli media as saying the new text was something Israel could work with, Reuters reported. However, Israel's Channel 12 said a rapid deal was not within reach, with gaps remaining between the two sides, including over where the Israeli military should withdraw to during the truce.
A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters the latest Hamas position was "flexible, positive and took into consideration the growing suffering in Gaza and the need to stop the starvation."
Israel continues to starve Gaza
"The situation for children is nothing short of horrific. We see a dramatic surge of acute malnutrition among children, specifically under the age of five," Tarek Abou Azzoum, Al Jazeera's correspondent in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, reported.
"Parents say children go to sleep and wake up crying from hunger. Sometimes they lose consciousness because they have not eaten in days. These are heartbreaking testimonies that we continue to hear from the ground," he reported.
Pro-Gaza protests in Tel Aviv
Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, protesting the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the malnutrition suffered by the population in Gaza, according to Haaretz.
The protesters held empty pots and pans, referencing images of Palestinians in Gaza waiting to receive food from aid distribution sites.
Three aid seekers are among 17 Palestinians killed in Gaza since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teenagers in occupied-West Bank
Two Palestinian teenagers, aged 15 and 17, residing in the town of al-Khader in the occupied West Bank, were killed by Israeli forces, according to the Wafa news agency, cited by Haaretz. Their bodies were withheld by the Israeli army.
An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in Ain Arab (Marjayoun), according to our correspondent in the South.
25 Palestinians arrested in occupied-West Bank
Since dawn, Israeli forces have been storming several towns throughout the occupied West Bank and have arrested at least 25 Palestinians, according to the Wafa news agency, cited by Haaretz.
At least two Palestinians killed in southern Gaza’s al-Mawasi
An Israeli attack on a tent for displaced people in al-Mawasi in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis governorate has killed at least two Palestinians.
That’s according to a medical source speaking to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic from the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis.
Iran used cluster munitions, Amnesty says
Iran fired cluster munitions at civilian areas in Israel during the war between the two countries in June, in what Amnesty International called “a blatant violation of customary international humanitarian law.”
“Iranian forces last month fired ballistic missiles containing cluster munitions at densely populated residential areas in Israel, putting civilians at risk,” the group said in a statement. Amnesty documented three strikes on June 19, 20 and 22 in Gush Dan (center), Beersheba (south), and Rishon LeZion, just south of Tel Aviv.
Turkey condemns West Bank annexation as 'illegitimate and provocative'
Turkey on Wednesday condemned the Israeli parliament’s resolution in favor of annexing the occupied West Bank, calling it “an illegitimate and provocative move aimed at undermining peace efforts.”
More than 70 Israeli lawmakers voted in favor of urging the government to annex the West Bank to remove any plans for a Palestinian state “from the agenda.”
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denounced the measure as “null and void under international law and without any validity,” reminding that the West Bank has been “Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation since 1967.”
The ministry added, “Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to survive through aggressive policies and illegal actions lead daily to new crises and pose a serious threat to international order and regional security. Ankara calls for ‘urgent, binding deterrent measures’ and respect for the legal and moral obligations of the international system.”
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli spy device near Shebaa farms
The night appeared calm in South Lebanon. On Wednesday evening, the Lebanese army announced it had “discovered and dismantled a surveillance device disguised as a camera” placed by Israeli forces in the Bastara area, near the Chebaa Farms in the Hasbaya district. The army urged citizens to “stay away from any suspicious object and report it.”
At least eight Palestinians killed in Gaza since dawn
As cease-fire negotiations continue, Israeli bombings in central Gaza killed at least eight people, according to medical sources at al-Aqsa Martyrs and al-Awda hospitals, cited by Al-Jazeera.
Hamas confirms cease-fire proposal response
Hamas confirmed this morning that it had submitted its response to Israel’s 60-day cease-fire proposal in Gaza, as indirect talks between the two sides continued in Qatar. “Hamas has just submitted its response, along with that of the Palestinian factions, to the mediators,” the group said in a statement on Telegram around 5 a.m.
According to a Palestinian source close to the ongoing negotiations in Doha, the response included proposed amendments regarding humanitarian aid entry, maps of the areas from which the Israeli army would withdraw, and guarantees for a permanent end to the war.
Gaza truce talks drag on with no breakthrough
Negotiators are trying to reach an agreement on a truce that would see 10 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. Talks have dragged on for over two weeks with no breakthrough, with each side accusing the other of refusing to compromise on key demands.
Israel insists that dismantling Hamas’ military and governing capabilities is non-negotiable. Hamas is demanding firm guarantees of a lasting cease-fire, full withdrawal of Israeli troops, and unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Israeli government spokesman David Mencer on Wednesday accused Hamas of blocking progress in the talks.
Israel is 'examining' Hamas's response to the cease-fire proposal
The office of the Israeli prime minister said Thursday morning that Israel’s negotiating team had received Hamas’ response to a proposed cease-fire and hostage deal mediated by third parties, and that the response was “being examined.”
Israeli army crosses into southern Lebanon, blows up house
At dawn, the Israeli army infiltrated several hundred meters into Lebanese territory near the village of Houla, in the Marjayoun district, and blew up a house, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South. The home was completely destroyed.
