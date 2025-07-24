Israeli president visits a starving Gaza as cease-fire talks stall: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, July 24, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Developments in the Gaza war and efforts to broker a new cease-fire.Developments in Lebanon amid efforts to disarm Hezbollah and continued Israeli attacks.Updates after U.S. envoy Tom Barrack visited Israel.10 a.m.: Finance and Budget Committee meets to discuss bank reform law. Israel denies role in starving dozens: Israel denied causing a famine in Gaza and blamed Hamas, contrasting with widespread international condemnation of its restrictions on the entry of vital supplies, imposing near-famine on nearly two million inhabitants who are beginning to starve to death. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 110 people, including 80 children, were killed by starvation over the past days. Gaza...



