SYRIA

Syria to sign 44 agreements worth nearly $6 billion with Saudi Arabia


Reuters / 23 July 2025 21:18

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa looks on as he attends the “Aleppo, Key to Victory” celebration marking Syria’s liberation, in Aleppo, Syria May 27, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/File Photo/Reuters

Syria will sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth at nearly $6 billion, Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa said on Wednesday.

He spoke at a press conference as Damascus hosts a Saudi-Syrian investment conference attended by a top Saudi business delegation.

