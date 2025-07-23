Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Wael Arakji leaves Riyadi for Saudi Arabia, a new regional basketball powerhouse

After three successful years with the Manara team, the icon of Lebanese basketball has signed with Al-Oula.

L'OLJ / By Gabriel BLONDEL, 23 July 2025 14:45

Wael Arakji greeting fans after a FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Iran and Lebanon at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Sept. 2, 2023. (Credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)

Not content with only attracting the best football players, Saudi Arabia has now set its sights on luring big names from international basketball. And not just any names. Wael Arakji, the beloved point guard of Riyadi, freshly crowned Lebanese champion for the third consecutive time, announced on July 16 his departure from Manara to join the ranks of Al-Oula, a club from the Medina province newly promoted to the Saudi first division."The time has come to start a new chapter abroad. But wherever I go, I will carry your voices, your love, and our shared legacy deep in my heart. This is not a farewell, it is only a goodbye," the basketball star wrote in a message addressed to Riyadi fans. At 30, the Tripoli native, winner of eight Lebanese championship titles under his now former colors, is not leaving Lebanese courts for the...
