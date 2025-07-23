Wael Arakji leaves Riyadi for Saudi Arabia, a new regional basketball powerhouse

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Not content with only attracting the best football players, Saudi Arabia has now set its sights on luring big names from international basketball. And not just any names. Wael Arakji, the beloved point guard of Riyadi, freshly crowned Lebanese champion for the third consecutive time, announced on July 16 his departure from Manara to join the ranks of Al-Oula, a club from the Medina province newly promoted to the Saudi first division."The time has come to start a new chapter abroad. But wherever I go, I will carry your voices, your love, and our shared legacy deep in my heart. This is not a farewell, it is only a goodbye," the basketball star wrote in a message addressed to Riyadi fans. At 30, the Tripoli native, winner of eight Lebanese championship titles under his now former colors, is not leaving Lebanese courts for the...

