Egypt's al-Azhar deletes social media post calling for 'global action to urgently save Gaza from famine'

BEIRUT — The official account of the Grand Mosque of al-Azhar in Egypt deleted a post on X on Tuesday that called for global action to urgently save Gaza from famine, sparking anger among social media users.

In the now-deleted statement, which was screenshotted and posted on social media platforms, al-Azhar said it "issues its sad cry and its grieving global appeal, calling on people of living conscience from the free, rational, wise and honorable people of the world who are still suffering from the pain of the war."

The statement called on "those in power to take action to do all it could against the monstrous entity [Israel]" and expressed that it was "shocked by global silence," adding: "God is watchful over those who remain silent."

The post's deletion provoked widespread criticism online, with many users tagging Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and accusing him of being "complicit in genocide."

"It is highly likely that the authorities did not appreciate this call for mobilization and demanded its removal," said Algerian-French political scientist Hasni Abidi.

"This comes after a ban on an international solidarity march toward Gaza via Rafah," Abidi continued, adding: "And to think that some people still believe that Israel is surrounded by hostile Arab states!"

Egypt has repeatedly blocked activists planning to take part in a march to Gaza near the Rafah area, most recently in June, halting the attempt to reach the border and challenge Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to the enclave before the march could begin.

Egypt controls Gaza's southern border, under an agreement with Israel. Neither Israel nor Egypt permits free travel from Gaza, as both borders are heavily militarily fortified.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz referred to the protestors as "jihadists" and called on Egypt to prevent them from reaching the Gaza border.

He claimed they "endanger the Egyptian regime and constitute a threat to all moderate Arab regimes in the region."

Al-Azhar is one of the oldest centers of Islamic learning in the world, located in Cairo, Egypt. Founded in 970 CE as a mosque and later developing into a university, al-Azhar has played a significant role in the religious, educational and political life of the Islamic world for over a millennium. According to its official website, the institution "serves as a key authority on Sunni Islamic theology and jurisprudence, issuing religious edicts (fatwas), overseeing Islamic education across the globe, and engaging in interfaith dialogue."

Another user wrote: "The so-called Arab countries are cowards."

One user commented: "It seems that words are disturbing their sleep," referring to the deleted statement, and added: "Reminder… between Cairo and Gaza is a 5-hour drive and they are facing famine… between Cairo and Gaza are walls guarded by hyenas whose chivalry has died."

Most of the reactions came from users based in Egypt, according to their profiles.

Azhar had previously called for 'lifting the blockade'

Al-Azhar, currently headed by Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb, has repeatedly called for ending the war in Gaza and lifting the blockade since Israel's offensive on the besieged Strip began on Oct. 7, 2023.

It had previously "urged Islamic countries and the international community to demand the immediate opening of border crossings, facilitate the entry of aid convoys, and hold Israel accountable for its crimes."

Witnesses and Gaza's civil defense agency have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing on aid seekers, with the U.N. reporting that the military has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians trying to access food since late May.

Gaza's 2.4 million residents are suffering from severe shortages of food and essential goods. Three months’ worth of aid remains stockpiled at Gaza's border in aid agencies’ trucks, including those of the U.N., awaiting Israeli permission — while Israeli authorities continue to block entry.

The U.N. World Food Program says Gaza’s hunger crisis has reached “new and astonishing levels of desperation.” Nearly 100,000 women and children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, and a third of Gaza’s population is going days without food, according to Ross Smith, the agency’s director for emergencies, on Monday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported Tuesday that more than 100 people — mostly children — have died while showing signs of hunger and malnutrition. It added that at least 15 Palestinians have died in the enclave over the past two days due to starvation.