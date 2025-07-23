Hamas urges protests to 'break Israeli siege' in Gaza; tense sit-in outside Egyptian Embassy in Beirut | LIVE

Ukraine and Israel launch joint dialogue to counter Iran
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar announced the start of a new “dialogue” between their countries to address “the Iranian threat,” AFP reported.
Sybiga said Iran and Russia pose an “existential threat” not only to their nations but to global security. He described Moscow, Tehran, and North Korea — which has deployed forces alongside Russia in Ukraine — as an “alliance of malicious regimes.”
“In response, we’ve agreed to boost cooperation and open a separate dialogue focused on the Iranian threat,” Sybiga added.
Gaza health ministry reports over 100 killed in past 24 hours
Gaza’s health ministry said 113 Palestinians were killed and 534 wounded in the past 24 hours in ongoing Israeli attacks.
The ministry’s Telegram statement said 34 people died during aid distributions, and 13 bodies were pulled from rubble — likely from earlier strikes. “Victims under the rubble and on the roads remain numerous,” it added.
Since the Israeli offensive began in October 2023, the official death toll has reached 59,129, with 143,045 injured. At least 8,363 have died since Israel broke the cease-fire on March 18, 2025.
U.N. Special Coordinator visits Israel ahead of UNIFIL mandate renewal
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, has begun a visit to Israel to meet senior officials ahead of the upcoming renewal of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate.
Her visit is part of ongoing consultations on implementing U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and the November 2024 cease-fire agreement.
“In a time of regional tension, the Special Coordinator urges all parties to fully honor their commitments and accelerate the implementation of resolution 1701, which remains key to lasting security along the Blue Line,” her office said.
HRW says Houthi attacks on ships are war crimes
Human Rights Watch condemned recent Houthi rebel attacks on two commercial ships in Yemen, calling them “violations of the laws of war.”
In a statement, HRW said it found “no evidence the ships were military targets,” adding that the attacks amount to war crimes.
Israeli army calls Gaza church strike an ‘accident’
The Israeli army said its strike on the Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City on July 17, which killed three people and wounded nine, was accidental.
In a statement on X, the military said the church was hit due to “an unintentional diversion of ammunition,” causing damage and civilian injuries. It did not mention the number of casualties but said it has since adjusted firing procedures and clarified guidelines for operations near religious and sensitive sites.
Just two days before, the army blamed a “technical error” for a strike near a watering hole in the Nuseirat refugee camp that killed 10 Palestinians, including six children.
Ex-GHF security officer reports abuse at Gaza aid centers
A former U.S. security officer for the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) told Israel’s Channel 12 that the aid centers “treat the population very badly and put them at risk.”
In the interview, aired Tuesday, he said the GHF system “cannot be fixed, it must be stopped,” arguing the U.N. could manage aid more effectively if given similar resources. He described incidents where American security guards tear-gassed a Palestinian collecting food and threw a stun grenade at a woman, causing her to collapse.
“As Palestinians finished collecting aid, the guards started shooting at their feet to force them out,” he said, adding he had “never seen such use of force against unarmed civilians.”
GHF denied the allegations in a statement, saying the contractor was dismissed for misconduct.
Israeli attacks kill two Palestinian journalists in Gaza
Israeli strikes in Gaza killed two Palestinian journalists, Tamer al-Zaanine and Walaa al-Jabari, the enclave’s government media office said. Their deaths bring the number of media workers killed since October 2023 to 231.
Zaanine was a photojournalist for several outlets, while Jabari worked as an editor. The media office condemned what it called the “systematic targeting and killing” of Palestinian journalists by Israel.
Ten more die of starvation in Gaza in past 24 hours
Ten people died from starvation or malnutrition in Gaza over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the enclave reported, according to a Health Ministry statement on Telegram.
This brings the total number of starvation-related deaths since the start of the war to 111, the ministry said.
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL remove Israeli-built wall in southern Lebanon, near Aitaroun
The Lebanese Army and U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers dismantled a low earth wall erected two days ago by the Israeli army on the outskirts of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, our regional correspondent reported.
Beirut protests denounce Gaza blockade
Two demonstrations were held in Beirut this morning against Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where international organizations warn of a looming mass famine.
One sit-in took place outside the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) headquarters in downtown Beirut. Another was staged outside the Egyptian Embassy in Bir Hassan, in the capital's southern suburb, where protesters tried to enter the building, sparking clashes with Lebanese soldiers.
Demonstrators called on Egypt, which controls Gaza’s southern border, to help break the blockade and allow food aid into the enclave.
Hamas urges global protests against Gaza blockade
Hamas has called on “all free peoples of the world” to hold demonstrations, sit-ins and “marches of rage” on July 25, 26 and 27 — and beyond — until the Israeli siege is lifted and famine in Gaza ends.
"People are dying of hunger and malnutrition, and famine is making its deadly presence felt on the faces of children, mothers and the elderly, amid a suspicious global silence and in the absence of any action commensurate with the catastrophe," the Palestinian movement added. "May the coming days be a resounding cry in the face of the occupation and a shame for those who remain silent.
It concluded: "Let the whole world chant: 'Stop the crime of hunger.'"
Iran says it’s ready to retaliate if Israel attacks again
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian warned that his country is “fully prepared for any new Israeli military offensive,” in an interview with Al Jazeera.
“Our armed forces are ready to retaliate and strike deep inside Israel,” he said, adding that Tehran does not trust the current cease-fire and is preparing for “all possible scenarios.”
Pezeshkian accused Israel of trying — and failing — to destabilize and dismantle Iran, saying both sides have inflicted heavy blows, though Israel “conceals its losses.”
Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza climbs to 21
At least 21 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes and shootings across Gaza on Wednesday, local medical sources told al-Jazeera.
In Rafah, two people were shot dead near a GHF aid distribution center, while 40 others were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire at the site. Another strike hit Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, killing one person, while seven others were killed earlier in nearby Tal al-Hawa.
Additional airstrikes targeted the Nousseirat refugee camp, killing at least one person, and Bani Souheila, east of Khan Younis, where the toll is still unclear. Al-Aqsa Hospital also reported finding the bodies of two Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, killed in an earlier attack.
At least 15 die of starvation in Gaza over two days
Hospitals in Gaza reported at least 15 deaths — including four children — due to starvation or malnutrition between Monday and Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.
Since the war began in October 2023, the total number of starvation-related deaths has reached 101, including 80 children, the statement added.
Israeli strikes kill at least 7 in Gaza City; more than 1,000 Palestinians killed near GHF aid centers, according to U.N.
- At least seven Palestinians were killed at dawn Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, al-Jazeera reported. Several others were injured, rescue workers said.
The strike came just hours after another attack in the same area killed 15 people Tuesday evening, including six children. Israeli operations were also reported in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
- Meanwhile, the U.N. Human Rights Office said more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since May while trying to collect food from GHF aid centers run by the U.S. and Israel.
NGOs warn of ‘mass starvation’ in Gaza
More than 100 humanitarian groups warned Wednesday that “mass starvation” is spreading in Gaza. A hospital in the enclave said 21 children died from malnutrition or starvation within just 72 hours, after more than 21 months of Israeli bombardment.
In a joint statement, organizations including Médecins Sans Frontières, Médecins du Monde, Caritas, Amnesty International and Oxfam urged an immediate cease-fire, the opening of all land crossings and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
Israeli far-right pushes ‘Gaza Riviera’ plan
Far-right Israeli leaders met publicly at parliament in Jerusalem to discuss a plan to turn Gaza into a “Riviera,” even as the enclave faces famine. The meeting, titled “The Gaza Riviera: from vision to reality,” was led by some of the most hardline figures in Israel’s government.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and activist Daniella Weiss, a vocal supporter of Jewish settlements in Gaza, were among the participants.
Rome meeting to push Gaza cease-fire talks
The White House’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and a senior Qatari official in Rome on Thursday, Axios reported. The talks aim to revive stalled negotiations on a Gaza cease-fire and the release of hostages, which began earlier this month in Doha.
U.S. officials told AFP that Witkoff’s trip to Europe will also focus on finalizing plans for a humanitarian aid corridor into Gaza.
New Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon last night
Overnight, an Israeli infantry unit crossed into southern Lebanon’s Mari region in Hasbaya, our regional correspondent reported.
Around 20 Israeli soldiers searched homes — both occupied and abandoned — questioning Lebanese residents and Syrian workers. They briefly detained a Syrian worker but released him near the border shortly afterward.
Salman Abou al-Ala, the head of Mari’s municipality, said the incursion happened in an area called Rihanet Berri, a small area near the village with about 20 houses mostly inhabited by Syrian agricultural workers. He added that the situation has since returned to calm.
