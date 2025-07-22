Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Wadi al-Jamous land dispute turns violent: several injured in shooting


By L'Orient Today staff, 22 July 2025 22:05

Wadi al-Jamous land dispute turns violent: several injured in shooting

View of the village of Bzal in North Lebanon.(Credit: Hallak / L'Orient Today.)

NORTH LEBANON — An old dispute over land ownership among members of the same family in Wadi al-Jamous, in the Akkar region, escalated into an exchange of gunfire, leaving at least five injured, including one in critical condition, according to medical sources reported by our North Lebanon correspondent.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported a total of seven injured. The victims were transported to several hospitals in the region to receive treatment.

A Lebanese Army patrol quickly arrived at the scene, established a security perimeter and deployed patrols. Authorities are continuing their investigations in order to identify and apprehend those responsible for the altercation.

Efforts are underway to restore calm in the locality, where tensions have risen further.

Reporting by our North Lebanon correspondent Michel Hallak.

