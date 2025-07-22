Wadi al-Jamous land dispute turns violent: several injured in shooting

NORTH LEBANON — An old dispute over land ownership among members of the same family in Wadi al-Jamous, in the Akkar region, escalated into an exchange of gunfire, leaving at least five injured, including one in critical condition, according to medical sources reported by our North Lebanon correspondent.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported a total of seven injured. The victims were transported to several hospitals in the region to receive treatment.

A Lebanese Army patrol quickly arrived at the scene, established a security perimeter and deployed patrols. Authorities are continuing their investigations in order to identify and apprehend those responsible for the altercation.

Efforts are underway to restore calm in the locality, where tensions have risen further.

Reporting by our North Lebanon correspondent Michel Hallak.