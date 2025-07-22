Qassem denounces 'savagery, genocide, famine and massacres' in Gaza

BEIRUT — The secretary-general of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, on Tuesday denounced the "American-Israeli aggression" against the Gaza Strip, which he said is marked by "savagery, genocide, famine and massacres," arguing that it "surpasses all human and moral standards."

In a statement, he asserted that "the global silence (...) nullifies what is called international law." He said, "It is not enough for 25 countries to call for an end to the war against Gaza," adding, "What is needed are concrete measures to put an end to the massacres and crimes," including "imposing sanctions against the Israeli entity, isolating it, bringing it to justice and ceasing any form of cooperation with it."

Qassem also emphasized that "the heaviest responsibility lies with Arab and Muslim countries," calling on them to "end normalization, close the enemy's embassies, ban trade exchanges and support Gaza."

"Unite to support Palestine and Gaza, even if only by providing a minimum of means for survival," he added. "When the United States sees a single hand and a single voice, united alongside the Palestinian people, it will give in and back down." He concluded his statement by asserting that "history will remember this shame that stains humanity's leaders and their regimes."

This statement comes as a Gaza hospital said on Tuesday that 21 children have died from malnutrition or hunger in the besieged territory, where 2.4 million residents are suffering from severe shortages of food and essential goods.

The U.N. has accused the Israeli army of killing more than 1,000 people since the end of May while they were waiting for humanitarian aid. The war was triggered by the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians. In retaliation, Israel launched an offensive that has killed at least 59,106 people in Gaza, according to Hamas' Ministry of Health, figures considered reliable by the U.N.