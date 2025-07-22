Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO

Israel's foreign minister on Tuesday hailed the decision by the United States to leave the U.N. cultural and education agency UNESCO, thanking Washington for its "moral support and leadership".

"This is a necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel's right for fair treatment in the U.N. system, a right which has often been trampled due to politicisation in this arena," Gideon Saar posted on X.

Announcing its exit, the United States accused UNESCO of being biased against Israel and promoting "divisive" causes.