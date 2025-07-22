Israelis prevented from landing on Greek island by pro-Palestinian protesters

Israeli vacationers on a cruise were prevented from disembarking Tuesday on the Greek island of Syros due to a gathering of pro-Palestinian protesters organized at the entrance to the port, according to reports in the Israeli press.

"I think we arrived around 12:30 p.m. The first people to get off the boat were apparently sprayed with water," a passenger told Israeli media. The company operating the cruise also announced that passengers would not be allowed to disembark in Syros and that the ship would continue to Limassol, Cyprus. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reportedly spoke with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, and asked him to intervene in Syros.

Greek media reported that a large crowd of Syros residents took part in the demonstration against what they called the "genocide" carried out by Israel in Gaza.