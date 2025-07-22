EU top diplomat tells Israel to stop killing Gazans at aid points

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday she told her Israeli counterpart that Israel's military "must stop" killing civilians at aid distribution points in Gaza.
"The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible. I spoke again with Gideon Saar to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF must stop killing people at distribution points," Kallas wrote on X.
