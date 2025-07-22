Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Top Catholic cleric says Gaza humanitarian situation 'morally unacceptable'


AFP / 22 July 2025 12:58

Displaced Palestinians look at smoke billowing amid Israeli strikes on central Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

The Roman Catholic church's most senior cleric in the Holy Land said Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was "morally unacceptable," after visiting the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"We have seen men holding out in the sun for hours in the hope of a simple meal," Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa told a news conference.

"It's morally unacceptable and unjustified," he added.

