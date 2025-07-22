Israel puts pressure on Hamas with massive offensive on Deir al-Balah

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As cease-fire talks remain stalled, Israel has launched a new large-scale military operation in the center of the Gaza Strip, targeting Deir al-Balah, the last central area of the enclave that had so far been relatively spared from massive destruction. Considered a precarious refuge for displaced Palestinians and a vital hub for humanitarian operations, the city is now under heavy bombardment and the focus of new evacuation orders. This expansion of operations comes as Qatari and Egyptian mediators await an official response from Hamas to a new Israeli proposal discussed on Wednesday, July 16, during meetings in Doha, which would include the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day pause in fighting. Context Israeli call to evacuate central Gaza ahead of new offensive Expansion of...

