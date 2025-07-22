Israel puts pressure on Hamas with massive offensive on Deir al-Balah

Columns of smoke rise following Israeli bombings, photographed from Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on July 21, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)
As cease-fire talks remain stalled, Israel has launched a new large-scale military operation in the center of the Gaza Strip, targeting Deir al-Balah, the last central area of the enclave that had so far been relatively spared from massive destruction. Considered a precarious refuge for displaced Palestinians and a vital hub for humanitarian operations, the city is now under heavy bombardment and the focus of new evacuation orders. This expansion of operations comes as Qatari and Egyptian mediators await an official response from Hamas to a new Israeli proposal discussed on Wednesday, July 16, during meetings in Doha, which would include the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day pause in fighting. Context Israeli call to evacuate central Gaza ahead of new offensive Expansion of...
As cease-fire talks remain stalled, Israel has launched a new large-scale military operation in the center of the Gaza Strip, targeting Deir al-Balah, the last central area of the enclave that had so far been relatively spared from massive destruction. Considered a precarious refuge for displaced Palestinians and a vital hub for humanitarian operations, the city is now under heavy bombardment and the focus of new evacuation orders. This expansion of operations comes as Qatari and Egyptian mediators await an official response from Hamas to a new Israeli proposal discussed on Wednesday, July 16, during meetings in Doha, which would include the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day pause in fighting. Context Israeli call to evacuate central Gaza ahead of new offensive Expansion of...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.