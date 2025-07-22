Gazan Health Ministry official abducted by Israel; Two babies die of starvation, according to Gaza hospitals | Live

According to several media outlets, the meeting between U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh has ended.
President Joseph Aoun stated that "the current phase is delicate and sensitive and requires unified positions that preserve the unity of Lebanon, its territory and its people, and protect its sovereignty and independence," during a meeting in Baabda with the spiritual leader of the evangelical community in Lebanon and Syria, Pastor Joseph Kassab.
The president also said that Lebanon was continuing its contacts to avoid the country suffering the repercussions of the events that shook the region.
According to Haaretz, Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said during an assessment meeting with members of the General Staff that "the war in the Gaza Strip is one of the most complex the IDF has ever faced."
The Civil Defense announced that Israeli strikes killed 15 people on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army is expanding its operations around the city of Deir al-Balah.
According to Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal, at least 13 people were killed and more than 50 injured in strikes on the al-Shati Palestinian refugee camp in northern Gaza.
The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said Tuesday upon his return from Gaza that the humanitarian situation was "morally unacceptable" in the Palestinian territory ravaged by more than 21 months of war.
"We saw men waiting for hours in the sun, hoping for a simple meal," said Bishop Pizzaballa, the highest Catholic authority in the Holy Land.
"This is morally unacceptable and unjustifiable," he said, adding that the Church and "the entire Christian community would never abandon them."
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack meets Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.
Asked upon his arrival by a journalist whether he was optimistic, the emissary replied soberly: "Yes."
American envoy Tom Barrack upon his arrival at Ain al-Tineh.
Israel abducted and arrested Marwan al-Hams, a senior official in Gaza's Health Ministry, outside the International Committee of the Red Cross field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, the ministry was quoted as saying by Reuters.
He said the head of field hospitals in the enclave was on his way to the ICRC hospital in the town of Rafah when an Israeli force "kidnapped" him after opening fire, killing one person and wounding another civilian nearby.
Medics said the person killed was a local journalist who was filming an interview with Hams when the incident occurred.
An ICRC spokesperson said the ICRC hospital had admitted and treated the injured in the incident but would not comment further on their condition to protect their privacy. He expressed "great concern about the security and safety" around the field hospital. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City announced Tuesday morning that it had received the remains of one person killed and 118 wounded, including women and children, while they were waiting to receive humanitarian aid in the southwest of the city, according to Haaretz.
Also according to Haaretz, Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reported that two babies, one 40 days old, died of starvation Tuesday morning in the Gaza Strip.
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our live coverage. Be sure to read the Morning Brief so that you are caught up with what has been happening.
25 countries condemn Israeli denial of humanitarian assistance in Gaza as death toll mounts: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where it had carried out destructive strikes the day before against a port held by Houthi rebels.
"Following the sirens that recently sounded in several areas of Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli army said on its Telegram account.
According to Haaretz, warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and several parts of Israel before the announcement.
In Gaza, the situation remains dire for the enclave's residents and for the staff of organizations trying to help them.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said this morning that the Israeli army attacked its staff residence and its main warehouse in the Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah on Monday, compromising its field operations.
The U.N. agency said the WHO staff residence was targeted three times, with airstrikes causing a fire, extensive damage, and endangering staff and their families, including children.
"Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint," the WHO said.
Two WHO employees and two family members were arrested, according to a message posted by the organization on X. Three of them were later released, while one staff member remains in detention. "WHO demands the immediate release of the detained staff and protection of all its staff," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO also said its main warehouse, located in an evacuation zone, was damaged on Sunday in an attack that caused explosions and a fire inside. Despite these attacks, the organization assured that it would remain in Deir al-Balah and would even strengthen its operations there.
.@WHO’s staff residence in Deir al Balah, #Gaza, was attacked three times today as well as its main warehouse.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 21, 2025
Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were… pic.twitter.com/PGjaYrhkfH
Israeli tank fire killed at least 12 Palestinians and wounded dozens more in a tent encampment in western Gaza City, north of the enclave, local health officials said early Tuesday, quoted by Haaretz.
According to rescuers, tanks stationed north of the Shati camp fired two shells at tents housing displaced families, killing at least 12 people. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to the reports, the newspaper reported.
On the Iranian nuclear issue, the U.S. administration threatened Tehran with new strikes on Tuesday, in response to comments by the Iranian foreign minister, who stated on Fox News that his country intended to resume uranium enrichment.
In a statement to Fox News, Abbas Araghchi said that the United States' primary objective – to prevent Tehran from further developing its nuclear program by blocking all its enrichment capabilities – was unlikely to succeed, despite threats of severe international sanctions.
"We cannot abandon enrichment because it is an achievement of our scientists. And beyond that, it is now a matter of national pride," Araghchi said. "Our enrichment program is very dear to us."
"Our facilities have been damaged – severely damaged," he said. "The extent of the damage is currently being assessed by our atomic energy organization. But to my knowledge, they are severely affected," specifying that enrichment capacity was currently shut down.
Speaking on the Truth Social network, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on these statements. “The damage is very significant, they are destroyed. Of course they are, exactly as I said, and we will do it again if necessary! ” Donald Trump wrote.
The U.S. president also demanded an apology from CNN, while the Iranian minister's comments on the subject were relayed by Fox News.
In southern Lebanon, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent:
- An Israeli artillery bombardment targeted al-Saddana, on the outskirts of the village of Shebaa (Hasbaya).
- Israeli forces detonated an explosion on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab. The exact nature of this operation is not yet known.
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who arrived in Lebanon to discuss the issue of disarming Hezbollah, is due to meet with Nabih Berri today.
Here is what you need to know about his visit.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack Tuesday targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, where the army said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.
Houthi forces, who control large swathes of the country, carried out an operation against Ben Gurion Airport, "using a hypersonic ballistic missile," their military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement.
The meeting between U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Ain al-Tineh.
