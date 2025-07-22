Gazan Health Ministry official abducted by Israel; Two babies die of starvation, according to Gaza hospitals | Live

In Gaza, the situation remains dire for the enclave's residents and for the staff of organizations trying to help them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this morning that the Israeli army attacked its staff residence and its main warehouse in the Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah on Monday, compromising its field operations.

The U.N. agency said the WHO staff residence was targeted three times, with airstrikes causing a fire, extensive damage, and endangering staff and their families, including children.

"Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint," the WHO said.

Two WHO employees and two family members were arrested, according to a message posted by the organization on X. Three of them were later released, while one staff member remains in detention. "WHO demands the immediate release of the detained staff and protection of all its staff," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO also said its main warehouse, located in an evacuation zone, was damaged on Sunday in an attack that caused explosions and a fire inside. Despite these attacks, the organization assured that it would remain in Deir al-Balah and would even strengthen its operations there.

