Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after Israel carried out airstrikes on its Houthi rebel-held port of Hodeida.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," the Israeli military reported on Telegram.

Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen have come under repeated Israeli strikes since the Iran-backed rebels began launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, declaring they act in solidarity with Palestinians over the Gaza war.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday's strikes hit "targets of the Houthi terror regime at the port of Hodeida" and aimed to prevent any attempt to restore infrastructure previously hit.

"Yemen's fate will be the same as Tehran's," Katz said.

A Houthi security official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, told AFP that "the bombing destroyed the port's dock, which had been rebuilt following previous strikes."

The Houthis recently resumed deadly attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, targeting ships they accuse of having links to Israel, to force Israel to end the Gaza war.