Next talks between Russia and Ukrain scheduled Wednesday, syas Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that the next peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are scheduled for Wednesday, following two previous sessions in Istanbul that yielded little progress toward ending the war between the two countries.

"I spoke with [Ukrainian Security Council Secretary] Rustem Umerov about preparing an exchange and a new meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov said the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," Zelensky said in his daily address broadcast on social media.