Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

DIPLOMACY

Next talks between Russia and Ukrain scheduled Wednesday, syas Zelensky


By AFP, 21 July 2025 21:28

The Ukrainian president Volodymy Zelensky. (Credit: AFP.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that the next peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are scheduled for Wednesday, following two previous sessions in Istanbul that yielded little progress toward ending the war between the two countries.

"I spoke with [Ukrainian Security Council Secretary] Rustem Umerov about preparing an exchange and a new meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov said the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," Zelensky said in his daily address broadcast on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that the next peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are scheduled for Wednesday, following two previous sessions in Istanbul that yielded little progress toward ending the war between the two countries.

"I spoke with [Ukrainian Security Council Secretary] Rustem Umerov about preparing an exchange and a new meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov said the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," Zelensky said in his daily address broadcast on social media.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read