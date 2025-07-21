Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Last lifelines keeping people alive are 'collapsing,' says UN


By AFP, 21 July 2025 20:28

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (credit: AFP.)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "appalled" by the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where "the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing," his spokesperson said Monday.

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including shooting, killings and injuries of people trying to provide food for their families," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

