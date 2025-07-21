Last lifelines keeping people alive are 'collapsing,' says UN

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "appalled" by the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where "the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing," his spokesperson said Monday.
"The secretary-general strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including shooting, killings and injuries of people trying to provide food for their families," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
